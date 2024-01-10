Too much salt to clear sidewalks and roads can be an environmental concern

It is starting to look like winter here in the Badger state, but with the snow on the ground comes the clean-up.

A classic kitchen mug can do more than keep you caffeinated first thing in the morning. It can also be the perfect measuring cup when salting around your home.

According to an official with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, one mug full is enough to salt 10 sidewalk squares or 20 feet of driveway.

Using too much salt can be dangerous for the environment.

"Salt never goes away it persists in our water forever," said Shannon Haydin, the Storm Water Section Manager for the Wisconsin DNR. "All that excess chloride pollutes the water reduces our fishery, reduces the size of the fish, and can actually lead to some of the algae bloom that we see in the summer that shut down beaches."

The DNR recommends to help protect the environment, avoid salting as much as possible.