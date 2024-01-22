Trying to poison pests can also hurt other animals

If it eats meat and lives in the woods, it probably eats mice and rats, so if you try to get rid of the pests by poisoning them, you could poison more than one animal.

Mark Naniot from Wild Instincts said that there are plenty of other ways to humanely kill pests, without harming any predators that might eat them.

Naniot said, "There's snap traps, there's live traps, we don't recommend glue traps. We had a snake that was caught in a glue trap, and was stuck in a couple of glue traps. Actually a snake is a good thing to get rid of mice in your house if you don't mind the snake."

If you don't want to kill the rodents, Naniot said you can catch them in a bucket, and release them about a mile from your home, and they shouldn't come back.

It's also not just predators that can be poisoned, if you are using poison, keep an eye on your pets to avoid any unnecessary trips to the vet.