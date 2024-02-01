Mild weather impacting bird feeding habits

The mild winter Wisconsin has been faced with is not only affecting people, it is affecting birds as well.

The owner of Wild Birds Unlimited in Rib Mountain, Jennifer Chrudimsky, said it is specifically affecting birds' eating habits.

"We have birds right now that don't need as much food," said Chrudimsky. "They don't need that supplemental food source as much because of the mild weather. Their natural food sources aren't covered up by ice and snow and it's not as cold so they're not eating as much."

If people feed birds in their own backyard with birdfeeders they should have bird food with some, if not all, of sunflower chips/seeds, peanuts, and safflower.

For those unsure about the effectiveness of bird feeding, Chrudimsky said at times it can be a matter of life and death.