North Lakeland Discovery Center to host Woods and Water Conference in May

Over the decades, The North Lakeland Discovery Center in Manitowish Waters has been expanding its community partnerships to help them manage their water bodies including those in Winchester, Boulder Junction, Presque Isle, Plum Lake, and into Iron County as well.

Water Program Director Jamie VandenLangenberg says they’re trying to fill a need that communities have been looking for.

“Our community up here is seeing more development and more people moving here than ever. It's not a bad thing, but we need to make sure that we're protecting what we're all coming here for,” said VandenLangenberg.

It was this idea that led to the development of the Woods and Water Conferences this May.

The all-day conference features nearly a dozen speakers covering topics like water quality, invasive species, and property management.

There will also be activities and workshops for people to participate in.

“The conference is bringing all these partners together to give solutions and information to the property owners and landowners and stakeholders in the Northwoods to try and spread that environmental stewardship that we're all striving and teaching each other,” said VandenLangenberg.

The conference is May 3rd at the Discovery Center. Registration is $60.

VandenLangenberg says the plan is to make it a yearly event.

“We've had an amazing response from our community in this conference. A ton of support from sponsors and people are really excited about it,” said VandenLangenberg. “I look forward to doing this every year with new topics and new speakers.”

You can learn more and register on the North Lakeland Discovery Center website.