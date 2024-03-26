Bear cubs being cared for by a wildlife rehabilitation center north of Rhinelander

Wild Instincts is a wildfire rehabilitation center that is currently caring for two baby bears after they were abandoned by their mother.

The bear cubs are just eight weeks old. The cubs were separated from their mother who had three other cubs as well.

Both baby bears are doing well now, but still just five pounds.

"We will take care of these two baby bears until they are 100 pounds," said Mark Naniot, director of rehab at Wild Instincts.

Though it is quite costly to care for the bears still to keep them safe and alive, Wild Instincts are happy to care for them. Each bear will cost around $3,000 to care for and it requires a lot of time and energy. Naniot, though, believes it's worth it to save the bear cubs.

Wild Instincts are trying to limit exposure as much as they can to the baby bears so they don't get attached to humans. It will also be better when they get reacclimated to the wild.

The scheduled timeline for the baby bears to return to the wild is October. Until then--they get fed four times per day with milk, fruits and vegetables.