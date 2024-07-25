© 2024 WXPR
Is your electric bill higher? Independent analysis says don't blame clean energy

WXPR | By Mike Moen/Wisconsin News Connection
Published July 25, 2024 at 7:41 AM CDT
Picture of a light bulb and an electric bill
Nando Vidal/Nando Vidal - stock.adobe.com
/
455562452
A light bulb, a pen, a calculator and some copper euro cent coins lie on top of an electricity bill.

Advancing clean energy sources can be a tricky topic.

But a nonpartisan analysis says the facts are clear about what causes electric bills to climb, and renewables aren't among them.

This month, a report from the independent think tank Energy Innovation says one third of U.S. households had to forego basic necessities to pay energy bills last year.

As the nation scales up the transition to sources like wind and solar power, those opposed to clean energy rebates and other climate policies say the movement is harming consumers - with higher costs to keep the lights on.

But report author Brendan Pierpont - director of electricity modeling for Energy Innovation - said the facts show otherwise.

"Nationally, we found big drivers of rising rates are climate change impacts, and extreme weather - and fossil fuel costs," said Pierpont, "like volatile natural gas prices, and utility investment in aging, expensive coal plants."

The report says states with significant clean energy growth have not generally experienced rate hikes above inflation.

Those who oversee the power grid warn that the rapid push toward renewables could create reliability issues in the short term, especially with rising electricity demand from places like big data centers.

Grid improvement projects are taking shape, also affecting energy bills. But Pierpont suggested not enough of them are designed to expand transmission lines.

"It's only a pretty small portion of the total transmission and distribution pie that is expanding the grid," said Pierpont, "either to meet rising demand or to integrate new resources, like wind and solar."

Pierpoint said those cleaner sources are becoming much cheaper, and if utilities and grid operators focus more on larger projects that get them online, they'll offset the factors pushing electricity bills higher.
Mike Moen/Wisconsin News Connection
Mike Moen is a radio news reporter with nearly two decades of experience in the field. He has covered much of the upper Midwest, including Minnesota, Illinois, Wisconsin and the Dakotas. Many of his stories have aired nationally, including several public radio programs.
