Proposal would upgrade Apostle Islands area to a national park

The Apostle Islands are currently considered a national lakeshore. But, with the new Apostle Islands National Park and Preserve Act that Rep. Tom Tiffany (R, WI-07) introduced Wednesday, what some refer to as the crown jewels of Wisconsin, could become the state's first national park.

Trying to make the islands a national park has been in the works since the 1930's. They became a national lakeshore in 1970.

The Apostle Islands are a group of 22 islands in Lake Superior, off the Bayfield Peninsula in northern Wisconsin.

There are a number of different arguments for why they should be considered a national park.

One being the natural variety they have to offer year round with beaches, forests and even ice caves to explore in the winter.

Tiffany said a portion of the bill would enhance interpretive displays about the islands and their rich history.

"This information will also honor the Ojibwe tribes," said Tiffany. "The original inhabitants of the Apostle Islands who have called the area home for centuries. The Apostle Islands are integral to the culture of the Ojibwe and elevating this unit to National Park Service will help their history as well."

He also cited some of his own experiences as why he said it will be a win for Wisconsinites and allow more to visit the islands.

"I know firsthand how meaningful increased visitation can be for our Northwoods communities and small businesses that rely on outdoor recreation," said Tiffany. "My wife and I operated wilderness cruises in Wisconsin's Northwoods for two decades."

The bill also keeps intact the heritage of hunting on the islands by designating Sand Island as the Sand Island National Preserve.