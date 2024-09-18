Warm September leads to lingering blue green algae blooms on Northwoods lakes

Blue green algae can be found in any lake, but years like this one can lead to more blooms than usual.

The lack of ice on lakes this past winter means a longer growing period.

Heavy rains this spring and summer may have led to more chemicals, like phosphorus and nitrogen that help create blooms, ending up in our waterways.

Now, our above average temperatures are keeping water temperatures warm enough to create blue green algae blooms.

If it keeps up, there’s a good chance we’ll be seeing blooms much later in the fall than we’re used to, according to Wisconsin DNR statewide Harmful Algal Bloom Coordinator Gina LaLiberte.

“We'll probably continue to see blooms through the fall, probably into October, just because water cools down a lot more slowly than air does in the fall,” said LaLiberte. “We can still see blooms occurring through October, maybe even into early November, if temperatures continue to be above normal.”

As Wisconsin’s climate changes, we’ll likely see more frequent blue-green algae blooms in the future.

LaLiberte says they’re not necessarily an indicator of lake health, especially a random bloom here or there.

“When blooms might be more indicative of an issue with the lake is if you have a lot of extended blooms, or if you just have repeated blooms during the season, that might indicate you have more nutrients in the lake,” she said. “But you have to kind of look at the overall lake history too. A lot of the lakes, where we do see these repeated blooms, we already know that they have higher nutrient levels that are supporting the growth of these blooms in the lakes.”

Gina LaLiberte / Wisconsin DNR

In August, there was a confirmed illness associated with a blue green algae bloom on Chain Lake in Sugar Camp.

Symptoms can range from sore throat and congestion to abdominal pain and vomiting.

Not all blue-green algae blooms are toxic, but it is recommended you or your pets avoid water where there’s a bloom that looks like it’s filled with trillions of tiny green or tan colored particles, pea soup, or floating scum.

LaLiberte recommends looking for the clearest water possible.

“You have to remember that not all blue green algae can make toxins, and those that do don't make them all the time, but you still have to be careful around them. You want to really avoid ingesting them in water. That's the main exposure route to their toxins,” said LaLiberte.

The DNR’s rule of thumb is “when in doubt, stay out”.

Many dogs have gotten sick, and some have died as a result of drinking water experiencing an algal bloom.

Duck hunters should be especially mindful as the season opens this Saturday.

LaLiberte recommends bringing jugs of clean water.

“Just to wash off your dog after your dog gets out of the water, that will help to keep them from ingesting any blue green algae that might still be on their fur as they're licking off their fur after swimming,” said LaLiberte.

You can report significant blue green algae blooms to the Wisconsin DNR by emailing DNRHABS@wisconsin.gov. You’re asked to include the location of the bloom, the name of the water body, nearest town, county, the size and duration of the bloom, and overall and close-up photographs for verification.