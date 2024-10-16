WPS crews help with power restoration in Florida

Line crews from Wisconsin Public Service are among those helping to restore power in Florida after Hurricane Milton.

About 25 WPS workers arrived in Tampa last weekend to provide assistance.

The WPS crews are among tens of thousands of utility workers from across the U.S. who are making repairs after Hurricane Milton knocked out power to people across Florida.

The crews are finding a lot of damage, including toppled trees, flooded homes and broken electric equipment.

“Our crews are able to make good decisions, able to work safely, able to work efficiently and try to get through what they are giving us,” said Jon Joanis, operations manager — WPS, who is among the workers in Tampa. “The local lineworker we’re paired with has been very impressed with the guys’ work ethic, our coordination and speed of restoration.”

Joanis says they’ve been getting a lot of thanks.

“We had customer after customer coming up and thanking them,” Joanis said. “One guy drove by and said he wanted to come and visit Wisconsin because he heard of all the great supper clubs … he actually threw some names out there that guys knew. Our northern guys were very appreciative of that and thought it was pretty funny.”

The sister utility of WPS, We Energies, also has crews working to restore power in Tampa.

Crews aren’t sure when their work in Florida will be finished.