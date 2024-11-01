Forest Service announces funding to protect three locations in the Northwoods

Forest legacy funding will protect over 2,500 acres of land in three locations in the Northwoods.

The Forest Service is approving $1,345,000 in Forest Legacy funding.

The money is used to ensure critical forestlands will continue to provide recreation opportunities, economic benefits and thriving ecosystems.

The projects covered by this funding include:

Stateline Forest

Northern Forest FLA - Town of Oma, Iron County, Wisconsin

This conservation easement will protect 998 acres of forest and surrounding uplands that harbor high quality forest complexes of mixed northern hardwood. The wetlands contribute to surface and groundwater protection and provide important habitat for the American marten, Wisconsin’s only endangered mammal. It will also provide an important connection linking two county-owned forests located in Wisconsin and Michigan, expanding the area of protected lands.

Border Lakes

Vilas County, Town of Land O' Lakes, Wisconsin

The Border Lakes conservation easement will protect 1,350 acres in the Border Lakes Region of northern Wisconsin. The region supports an unusually diverse and high-quality accumulation of aquatic natural communities. Within the Ontonagon-Presque Isle River Watershed, the surrounding uplands contain mixed northern hardwood and assemblages of old growth forests, rare bird and plant species, and contribute to surface and groundwater protection.

Upper Wisconsin River Forest

Vilas County, Town of Land O' Lakes, Wisconsin

The 191-acre Upper Wisconsin River Forest conservation easement is situated in the Headwaters Area of Wisconsin with the Wisconsin River being the largest waterway that winds itself through vast areas of scenic forests and eventually empties into the Mississippi River. It contains some of the state’s most scenic and important forest complexes containing rare birds and plant species and will add strategic protection to an existing 1,042-acre state funded conservation easement.

Through the Forest Legacy program, states work with tribes, local communities, and landowners to identify important private forestlands and develop proposals to conserve these lands as forests. The Forest Service selects the top proposals for funding through a competitive, entirely voluntary process and provides grant funding to states. Some of this land will stay in private ownership and will be permanently protected and conserved as forests, while states will also purchase other parcels to be managed as public land.

The funding maintains working forests for future generations in Wisconsin. It boosts local economies and improves public access to natural spaces while safeguarding critical wildlife habitat and water quality.