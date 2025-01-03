Wisconsin ends 2024 on a high note in clean energy

Wisconsin ended the year on a high note in the clean energy space, with some notables like a first-of-its-kind energy dome and approval for the largest solar project in state history.

Together, the Columbia Energy Storage Project and the Vista Sands Solar Project are expected to generate enough energy to power more than 200,000 Wisconsin homes.

Oliver Schmitz, associate dean for research innovation in the College of Engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, said in a state importing about 70% of the energy it uses, projects like these are key to reducing the number.

"I think in terms of the priorities, it's not only to realize clean energy as an energy source for the entire population, but also to leverage the opportunities that come with the clean energy technologies," Schmitz contended.

Opportunities like using Wisconsin's strong manufacturing base to work toward clean energy projects, Schmitz added. Other areas include new careers and workforce, a reduction in pollutants contributing to climate change, and lower energy costs across the state.

Though Wisconsin ranks around the middle of the pack nationwide for clean energy development, the state has been able to maximize some federal initiatives in the past year to fund statewide projects. Schmitz believes the most important component in recent advancements is community involvement.

"Many of those, technology discovery is community driven," Schmitz pointed out. "People who consume energy, the communities out in the state are thinking about, 'What is the fit for our community?'"

He added now, the state would do well to focus on its baseload capacity or replacing coal plants with equivalent units of continuous energy. The state announced this month a second delay of Columbia County's coal plant retirement. Schmitz believes nuclear power technologies could also be considered.