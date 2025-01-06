2024 was the third warmest year on record for Rhinelander

2024 was the third warmest year on record in Rhinelander.

Rhinelander’s average temperature last year was 44.9F, according to National Weather Service Green Bay.

The warmest on record was 46.3F in 1998.

Precipitation was highly variable across central and north-central Wisconsin.

Rhinelander only recorded 29.95 inches which was 4.54 inches below normal.

At Rhinelander, the snowfall total for the year was only 54.2 inches, which was 27.4 inches below normal or 66 percent of normal.

In other parts of the region, Wausau tied for its second warmest year on record.

2024 was the warmest year on record at Appleton and Green Bay.