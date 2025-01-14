Michigan DNR seeks public input on proposed Lake Gogebic walleye regulation

The Michigan DNR is considering changes to walleye regulations for Lake Gogebic.

Lake Gogebic is the largest inland lake in the Upper Peninsula.

It currently falls under the existing statewide regulation for walleye which is a 15-inch minimum size requirement and a daily possession limit of five fish.

The Michigan DNR wants to add a protected slot limit.

Anglers would not be able to keep walleye measuring between 18 and 23 inches and could only keep one that measures 23 inches or longer.

The DNR is holding a public meeting to get input on the proposed changes.

It’s Tuesday, January 21 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Marenisco Village Township Hall.

You can also share comments on the DNR’s website if you’re unable to attend in person.