Competition prepares students for environmental science careers

A local event that brings students face-to-face with outdoor habitats is serving to ignite a lifelong passion in some that go on to pursue "green jobs." The Wisconsin Envirothon is an environmental science competition for middle and high school students hosted by the Wisconsin Land and Water Conservation Association. The one-day event immerses participants in hands-on activities in wildlife, aquatic ecology, forestry, soils/land-use and a current environmental issue.

Gregor Willms, a past participant, said the event helped to change his mind about a topic he never would have imagined embracing.

"The first time I competed in the soils part, I absolutely despised soils and I didn't know anything about it, and I was so frustrated. So it is a little bit ironic that I would go on to graduate with a soil-science degree and now have a really deep appreciation for soil science," he explained.

Wilms is a land-use and sanitation specialist for Dodge County, and added that Envirothon was a catalyst for him pursuing a career in environmental science and he's now a volunteer for the event.

Environmental specialists from across the state volunteer their time to advise and judge the competition. The winning high school team goes on to compete at the National Conservation Foundation Envirothon, the largest high school educational environmental program in North America. Kim Warkentin is the youth education director for the association and says the event helps students to understand the importance of taking care of their natural resources.

"They are the future. And so providing this opportunity for them to really gain a true understanding of our ecosystem across the state gives them a real opportunity to learn it and live it and experience it," he concluded.

Katie Schlicht, a science teacher at Cedarburg High School and an advisor for the competition, said her team competed in the state event for the first time last year and won. In many ways, she was learning alongside her students.

"I know one of my students last year graduated and she's in a college program now and is really saying, 'You know, this is stuff that I learned at Envirothon.' So, I feel like having this program has been crucial to having that leg up when they get to a secondary college or secondary program," she explained.

Twenty-two teams will compete in this year's state competition which takes place on April 11th at Lions Camp in Rosholt.