Michigan nonprofits help roll out plan to close EV equity gap

As Michigan aims to support 2 million electric vehicles by 2030, the new "Equitable EV Action Plan Framework" could help local leaders with the transition.

The framework was developed by the University of California-Berkeley's Center for Law, Energy and the Environment, and partners -- including the nonprofit advocacy group Michigan Clean Cities. The plan outlines steps local governments can take to build EV infrastructure and improve accessibility, particularly in underserved communities.

Jeffrey Hoang, communications and engagement associate for Michigan Clean Cities, shared insights about the plan in a recent Clean Fuels Michigan webinar.

"The focus of this framework is ensuring that community voice and impact is prioritized with these plans," Hoang explained. "To actually receive public input on where EV charges, EVSC should be placed within the city. So, actually going out to residents and just asking."

The framework recommends first identifying key agencies and staff involved, then those agencies can decide which action steps matter most for their community and how they should be prioritized. Still, many EV critics contend affordability is a big issue for everyday families, even with tax credits.

Backers said the plan helps cities plan for an EV future, not just for personal vehicles but rideshare services, e-bikes and e-scooters. It recommended outreach and funding strategies for transit projects along with examples of successful pilot programs.

Hoang added the framework can be viewed as a resource, connecting people to other helpful resources.

"There's so much knowledge and great experience and expertise throughout the industry," Hoang observed. "It provides quick access, you know just a quick 'control-F,' search for whatever kind of resource that you might need."

The framework highlighted the need for collaboration among local departments, such as planning, transportation and public works to ensure EV access is implemented effectively and equitably.