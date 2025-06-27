People encouraged to go “Lights Out” this weekend to help limit light pollution

There are a lot of insects, animals, and even plants that need darkness to thrive.

Something as simple as a porch light left on all night can disrupt that.

Oneida County Conservationist Michele Sadauskas says right now fireflies are good examples, especially after the heat wave we just had.

“They depend on darkness, so when they have light pollution encroach on them, it really affects their mating cycle,” said Sadauskas. “We've been seeing a loss of fireflies, not only because of light pollution, but habitat loss.”

Studies have shown that light pollution can impact how trees grow leaves in the spring.

To encourage people to take a look at their own lighting habits, the Land and Water Conservation Departments in Vilas and Oneida County started “Lights Out” weekends three years ago.

They ask people to turn off their lights outdoor lights when they aren’t using them and to consider how they could change their lights so when they are on, they aren’t as harmful.

This can include putting a shield on top of a light so they only shine downward, swapping out the blue colored LED lights to a softer yellow or amber color, and putting lights on a motion sensor.

“What we're just hoping for people to do is become a little bit more aware, better connected with our night environment,” said Sadauskas.

There are also events planned throughout the summer.

Local photographer Scott Pearson’s night sky photography work is on display at Olsen Memorial Library in Eagle River.

The Rhinelander District Library has a couple talks planned in July about dark skies.

Storyteller Tracy Chipman’s “Stories in the Stars” from 3-4 p.m. in the Library Meeting Room, July 8. She brings to life stories that have charmed and held captive the imaginations of humans for thousands of years. Stories are intended for adult audiences.

Sadauskas will present “Connecting with our Night Sky: How to Preserve and Protect Dark Skies in the Northwoods” at 4:00 p.m. on July 31.

There will be a Star Party at Nicolet College on August 21st for people to star gaze and learn more about astronomy.

“We're just trying to have a little bit of awareness come out for people to know how important it is to just turn off their lights or dim their lights, and but also to get out and experience the Northwoods at night. It is just a fabulous time to be out to really experience a little different part of the Northwoods that you just don't see from the nine to five timeline,” said Sadauskas.

Two “Lights Out” are planned for this summer: June 27-29 and August 22-24.