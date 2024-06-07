FORK raffle to help cover grocery costs while raising funds to cover increased operational costs

Food prices are about 2% more expensive than they were around this time last year.

To help cover some of those costs, Feed Our Rural Kids or FORK is offering a raffle drawing.

One person will win $5,200 of groceries or $100 a week for a year.

FORK President Perry Pokrandt says the winnings have multiple benefits.

The person or family that gets it lightens the burden of buying groceries. The winnings can only be used at a locally owned grocery.

“We made it so that it was only locally owned grocery stores. It's a grocery store of your choice, but not an Aldi, not a Walmart type situation. Simply because we wanted the money to stay as local as possible,” said Pokrandt.

The money raised from the raffle will go towards FORK’s mission of fighting food insecurity among children in Vilas and Oneida counties.

Pokrandt says between more kids that need food, the high food costs, and the board’s decision to provide more help, FORK’s budget is up $30,000 in 2024.

“Everybody needs food. We're hoping that people will say, ‘Hey, I could maybe do something good for the community. And maybe we'll have $5,200 in groceries next year that we don't have to find a way to pay for,” said Pokrandt.

FORK will be selling the raffle tickets at various events throughout the summer.

The next one is the Eagle River Fly-In on June 16th.

There’s also a long list of local businesses where you can buy tickets.

You can see the full list of businesses and events on FORK’s website.

The drawing will be October 6th.