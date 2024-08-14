Good nutrition has a role to play in helping kids do well in school

Kids will soon be back in school, and good nutrition can enhance their ability to learn.

Mary Cherne Schoenfelder, a registered dietitian with Aspirus Health, says good nutrition should start at the beginning of the day.

“We know kids that eat breakfast do better in school. They have more energy, better memory, so starting the day with breakfast is important. This could look like having something at home, that combination of carbohydrates, protein, try to get some fruit or vegetable in. Or it might look like using the school breakfast program,” said Cherne Schoenfelder.

Eating well when you’re young can build good lifelong habits.

“Healthy foods are going to give us a lot of great nutrients. That varied, healthy diet is important for growth, development, all those important things that we think about in childhood, but it’s also a great chance to develop healthy habits, good relationships with food and good relationships with our bodies that can lead into healthier habits long term.

Cherne Schoenfelder says making foods fun can help encourage kids to eat them.

If you’re packing a lunch, make sure it will look appetizing by the time kids will eat it.