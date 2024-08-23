Roadwork ahead in Wisconsin farmlands

As the fall harvest season inches closer, Wisconsin farmers are hoping for promising yields but if the rural roads around them are crumbling, the outlook could change.

A state funding program is trying to make it less of a problem. Gov. Tony Evers' office just announced a second round of grant opportunities under the Agricultural Roads Improvement Program. Local communities have until Sept. 30 to sign up for project money, with $100 million up for grabs.

Julie Bomar, executive director of the Wisconsin Farmers Union, said many large trucks and farm equipment have trouble navigating certain county roads because of the shape they are in.

"In the era of corporate consolidation, it feels oftentimes like larger co-ops and corporations that are picking up milk just want to have the easiest route possible and don't want to get far off of the major highways," Bomar observed.

She suggested smaller dairy farms need every competitive advantage to stay profitable, and a smoother road for trucks hauling their products is one of them. Herd sizes have remained stable but federal data show the number of Wisconsin dairy farms has decreased by 30% since 2017.

It is not just traditional infrastructure, like roads, needing attention with Bomar arguing policymakers cannot lose sight of the processing gap felt by smaller- to mid-sized farms.

"Many of our members feel incredibly frustrated because there's nobody to choose from," Bomar explained. "There's only like one milk processor that's going to come by and pick up and that just leaves them in a very risky situation."

She wants to see rural processing facilities expand and be maintained. Back in June, a top U.S. Department of Agriculture official visited Wisconsin to announce $12 million in grant funding for the purpose. As for the state road repair program, the first round of funding awarded nearly $50 million, supporting 37 road improvement projects around the state.