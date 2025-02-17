‘Stick it to Hunger’ initiative looks to get the word out about the Family Food Helpline

One call to 888-479-FORK (3675) will connect people in Oneida and Vilas County with nutritional support.

Lynn Kenning wants that number out in as many ways as possible so it can help as many people as possible. She’s the Stick It to Hunger Chairperson.

“I think that people don't realize the amount of food insecurity that's going on. In addition to that, we've had bad winters, and that impacts people's ability to put food on the table,” said Kenning. “I also think people don't realize the number of food banks available to them and where they can go to get help.”

Kenning knows that it’s not always easy asking for help or that people may not want others to know they need help.

That’s where the Stick it to Hunger initiative through Feed Our Rural Kids comes from.

The Family Food Helpline number is now on stickers that are being distributed to different businesses and organizations in the area.

“Sticking it on windows or mirrors in bathrooms and private locations so that a person who may be in that situation, or a family in that situation, is comfortable capturing the information and then being able to place the call at a time that's convenient for them,” said Kenning.

Feed Our Rural Kids is starting this initiative in the Phelps and Land O’Lakes areas with the help of the local Lion’s Club.

“We're partnering with them. We have a list, and they're going to be our feet on the street to go out and get the permission and get the stickers out on the window, on the mirrors,” said Kenning.

Businesses or people looking to get involved can reach out to Kenning. Her email is lekenning@yahoo.com or you can call her at 312-543-1801.

You can also learn more about FORK and the Family Food Helpline at feedourruralkids.org.