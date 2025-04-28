Need for weekend backpack programs in the Northwoods grows

When Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Eagle River started the weekend backpack program 10 years ago, just one child was signed up for it.

Now, Sandy Bishop and a team of volunteer’s pack 110 every week for elementary students in the Northland Pines School District.

“Unfortunately, we have a lot of food unstable families in the area. This is predominantly a resort area, so there's a lot of service workers that you know don't have a large income,” said Bishop. “Everyone's struggling.”

The program provides children with two meals and snacks to take home every Friday of the school year.

Between the rising number of families depending on the program and the higher cost of food, funding the program has gotten more expensive.

“Really since COVID, the beginning of COVID, when things were hard to come by, that really is when the prices started going up and unfortunately continue to climb,” said Bishop.

To help cover the increased costs, Feed Our Rural Kids has committed to match up to $20,000 in donations for area weekend backpack programs made during the month of May.

“We want them to keep doing the good work that they're doing, and make it as easy as possible,” said FORK President Perry Pokrandt.

This is the fourth year FORK has done the Backpack Challenge. They’ve raised the matching amount the last three years.

This year it’s up to $20,000 which comes from FORK’s Legacy Fund.

It will support backpack programs run by the Shepherd of the Lakes Lutheran Church, Faith Lutheran Church and Prince of Peace Lutheran Church within the Northland Pines, Three Lakes and Phelps school districts.

“Our housing is expensive, our insurance is expensive, etc. So helping those families when they need it is key, and they do a great job, and we're just very proud to help,” said Pokrandt.

Donations to help fund the Northwoods Weekend Backpack programs must be made online at https://www.feedourruralkids.org/20k-challenge. Only donations made through this link will count toward matching funds.

Donations can also be mailed to: Weekend Backpack Program, 4887 Echo Ridge Dr., Eagle River, WI 5452. Note Weekend Backpack Challenge on the check.

More information about FORK can be found by visiting feedourruralkids.org.