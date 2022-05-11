Howard Young Medical Center in Woodruff now offering urgent care

Aspirus is expanding care options at Howard Young Medical Center in Woodruff.

The latest change includes adding an urgent care department, something not offered at the hospital previously.

Dr. Heong P’ng is the Aspirus Emergency Department Physician and Medical Director of Emergency Services at Howard Young.

He says it’s a matter of convenience and the health of the community for the hospital to be able to offer both urgent care and have an emergency department.

“Urgent care patients, sometimes they need more care or more urgent care. Somebody comes in and we realize they’re sicker than they presented, then we have an ER so that we can upgrade them without having to travel to another place,” said P’ng.

P’ng also says it’s typically more affordable than emergency care.

The emergency department will still be available 24/7 and for when people come in with life-threatening injuries or medical problems.

The urgent care is for problems that need to be treated right away, but are non-life-threatening, like rashes, sprains, and cuts.

Something, P’ng says they’ll start seeing a lot more of as we head into the summer months.

“It’s a good model. We have this at several sites. The closest is Rhinelander. Same model we have and some other Aspirus hospitals, Merrill, Stevens Point, numerous facilities have this model which is good for the community,” said P’ng.

Howard Young Medical Center urgent care is open 7 days a week from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Emergency entrance.