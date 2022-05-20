Warm wet weather may bring out mosquitoes

Have you been feeling the itch when outside? Warmer and wetter weather means mosquitoes.

Experts said you can expect to see an influx of the pests over the next few weeks, just in time for that Memorial Day picnic.

Mosquitoes tend to be attracted to water and wet areas. If the weather is cool, wearing pants and long sleeves can keep the bites at bay.

"Because that will act as a physical barrier between you and your skin. If they can't get to your skin they simply can't bite you," said PJ Liesch, UW Extension Entomologist.

While sprays and candles are somewhat effective, you can also try outdoor fans. Experts said mosquitoes small bodies can't hold up with the pressure of the wind.