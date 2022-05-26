Gogebic Range Health Foundation introduces new fundraiser as it closes in on distributing one million dollars in community grants

If there’s one thing Andrea Bergman has taken away from the pandemic, it’s the desire to be outdoors on accessible, well-maintain trails in a community.

Bergman is the executive director of the Gogebic Range Health Foundation. It’s one of the reason the foundation has funded trail development in recent years.

“We’ve really focused on the built environment and how that impacts community health. It’s a sustainable impact on overall community health,” said Bergman.

The Gogebic Range Health Foundation is closing in on having distributed one million dollars in grant money to local organizations over the last five and a half years.

One of the foundation’s most notable contributions was a $200,000 matching grant to help expand the western end of Iron Belle Trail.

Their grants have also supported programs that help get kids outdoors.

And they collaborate with other organizations for events like Bridges and Bluffs and MECCA Trails Winterfest.

“Our mission is to advance community health across the Gogebic Range,” said Bergman.

The foundation’s operating costs are covered by investments.

The grants the Gogebic Range Health Foundation awards are funding primarily through community giving.

Bergman says they rely on donations and business sponsorships.

“It’s kind of a great thing to know that if you make a donation to foundation, it’s directly impacting the community,” she said.

To support both its mission and raise money, the foundation is holding a new fundraiser event next Sunday, June 5th.

The Gogebic Range Ride and Run will feature group bike rides, a 5k run, and cookout at the Historic Downtown Ironwood Depot Park.

“It was really important for us to initiate a new fundraiser that focused on healthy behaviors and then highlighting some of the trails we’ve helped fund and just to see the impact of those trails,” said Bergman.

You can learn more about the event and register here.