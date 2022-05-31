Community Blood Center puts out call for donors as supply reaches “dangerously low levels”

For more than a year now, blood centers have been dealing with historically low blood supply levels.

The Community Blood Center is urging people to donate now.

It says its available blood supply is concerning right now. It particularly needs Type A and Type O blood donors.

“We need to make sure able to meet the needs of the patients who rely on blood and we can only do that with the community,” said Juliana Jarchow, PR and Community Engagement Coordinator for the CBC.

Generally during the summer, hospitals see more people coming in because of accidents that drive of up the need for blood.

At the same time, people tend to be busier and don’t make donating blood a high propriety in their schedules.

The CBC was also on call this week for its part in the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps or BERC.

It needed to send blood reserves to southern Texas in response to the school shooting.

The CBC has also been one of many blood centers across the US sending supplies to Ukraine.

“With the war there’s been a shortage of blood collection supplies like blood bags. A warehouse storing supplies was destroyed,” said Jarchow.

To help with that effort and shore up its supply of blood, the CBC is making a monetary donation for everyone who donates blood now through June 12th. And that money will be matched up to $250,000.

All the money raised will go towards buying and delivering the most needed items to Ukraine.

“It’s really an opportunity that donors can make double the impact. You can help a patient right here at home and you can also help those in Ukraine,” said Jarchow.

You can schedule an appointment at a donation center or drive online at communityblood.org or by calling 800-280-4102.