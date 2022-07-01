Life Link III celebrates one year of being based in Rhinelander

In front of pilots, medical staff, and community members Life Link III celebrated one year of being based in Rhinelander.

“I feel like we finally are starting to make it through the pandemic. It’s why we’re a year behind on our grand opening, but it’s been great,” said CEO Josh Howell. “We’re seeing exactly what we thought we would see. We’re seeing patient needs out here and that’s what we’re here for. We’ve seen the base month after month become a bit more part of the communities up here and see them make more of an impact for patients out this way.”

Howell is appreciative of how welcoming the Northwoods community has been.

The Life Link III base opened at the Rhinelander-Oneida County Airport last year.

It was originally requested by Marshfield Clinic, who Life Link III partners with, when Ascension announced it would no longer be operating air ambulance services out of Woodruff.

Katie Thoresen / WXPR

Since then, Aspirus has acquire Ascension services in the Northwoods and based Aspirus MedEvac in Woodruff as of March 2021.

Howell says that doesn’t change Life Link III’s plans for the area and they’ll continue to provide service.

“Some things have changed, some moving around in the health systems. I would say, I would argue the Northwoods is served better now than they have been in the past. There’s multiple resources now. That’s a good thing for people who are in need,” said Howell.

Life Link III will respond to medical emergencies within 150 miles of Rhinelander.

It also transports patients between hospitals.

Howell says the Rhinelander base employs 17 people.

Life Link Three hosted on open house Wednesday night for community members to come tour the base and get an up-close look at the plane and helicopter.