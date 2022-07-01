Wisconsin DHS identifies first case of Monkeypox in the state

A Dane County resident has tested positive for monkeypox.

It’s the first known case of the virus in Wisconsin.

The patient is currently isolating.

The Department of Health Services says the risk to the public remains low.

As of June 30, there have been 396 confirmed monkeypox and orthopoxvirus cases in the United States due to this outbreak.

DHS, federal, state, and local partners are working closely together to investigate and monitor the current monkeypox outbreak.

Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious disease caused by the monkeypox virus.

It is typically characterized by a new, unexplained rash and skin lesions.

Other early symptoms of monkeypox include fever, chills, and swollen lymph nodes.

Most people with monkeypox recover in two to four weeks without needing treatment.

It is important to know that monkeypox does not spread easily from person to person.

The virus is transmitted through respiratory droplets, sustained skin-to-skin contact, and contact with items that have been contaminated with the fluids or sores of a person with monkeypox.