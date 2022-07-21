© 2022 WXPR
Health

MI State Budget Includes Funding for Long-Term Care, Direct-Care Workforce

WXPR | By Lily Bohlke
Published July 21, 2022 at 7:02 AM CDT
Close-up of home caregiver and senior man holding hands.
Dragana Gordic - stock.adobe.com
/
487978249
Close-up of home caregiver and senior woman holding hands. Professional Elderly Care. Professional care for elderly at nursing homes. Nurse holding hand of senior man in rest home

The state budget Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law Wednesday includes funding for bolstering long-term care in Michigan.

It funds a direct-care workforce training program, as well as expands the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), which provides care to elderly residents, including home and community-based services.

Melissa Seifert - associate state director for government affairs for AARP Michigan - added that more than a million dollars has been allocated for non-Medicaid in-home senior services, such as Meals on Wheels and other programs administered through Area Councils on Aging.

"Making sure that people have the ability and options if they so choose to stay in their home as they age as opposed to going into a nursing home," said Seifert. "So we want people to age with dignity and grace and purpose and make choices that reflect who they are and what they want to do."

In addition to the funding for long-term care, the budget includes money for transportation and infrastructure, public pension systems, public safety and community policing resources, and economic and community development.

Whitmer vetoed parts of the Legislature's proposal that allocated resources for anti-abortion causes, such as a marketing program to encourage adoption over abortion.

According to the latest data from AARP's nursing home COVID dashboard, Michigan has been seeing a slight uptick in COVID cases and deaths in nursing homes.

And Seifert pointed out that while more than 80% of Michigan health-care workers have received the initial COVID vaccine, just about half are boosted.

"It is reflective of what's happening outside," said Seifert. "But the problem is that these individuals are really confined into this space, and it's a very hands-on kind of touchy care that they're getting."

Nearly 40% of Michigan nursing homes are facing staffing shortages. Seifert said she hopes the funds from the budget for the direct-care workforce will improve the experience for care workers and nursing-home residents alike.

Lily Bohlke
Originally from just outside Boston, Lily Bohlke is formerly from 2020Talks, a show tracking politics and elections, that started prior to the 2020 Iowa caucuses at KHOI in Ames. She's also a past intern for the Iowa Center for Public Affairs Journalism.
