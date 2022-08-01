More than 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines administered in Wisconsin

Health care providers in Wisconsin has administered more than 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The state Department of Health Services announced the milestone Monday.

More than 60% of Wisconsinites have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series. Significantly fewer, 35%, have gotten an additional or booster dose.

Those vaccination levels are slightly higher in Vilas, Oneida, and Iron Counties, but lower in Price, Forest, Lincoln and Langlade Counties.

COVID-19 vaccines are available for those as young as six months. You can find a vaccine provider near you at vaccines.gov.

The vaccination milestone comes as more counties enter the “high” level for community spread.

Right now, 26 counties are in that high level, including Oneida, Vilas, and Forest Counties. That’s up from 16 counties in the high level last week.

At this level, the CDC recommends wearing a mask in public indoor spaces.

Wisconsin is averaging about 1,700 new cases of COVID a day.