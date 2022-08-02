Northwoods Tobacco-Free Coalition invites people to take opinion poll

The Northwoods Tobacco-Free Coalition wants to better understand how local communities value the health of their area.

It’s working with UW-Stout to conduct a public opinion poll throughout the Northern Region.

People can express their concerns about commercial tobacco and rate prevention strategies they think would work best in their communities.

The data will be used to inform tobacco-related policy and interventions in the region.

The survey takes about 10 to 15 minutes to complete.

Information from the poll is kept confidential.

It’s open to anyone who lives or works in Oneida, Vilas, Forest, Florence, Lincoln, or Price County.

You have to be 18 years of age or older.

You can take the survey here or you can call the Oneida County Health Department to take the survey over the phone. The number for that is 715-369-6115.

The survey is open until September 12th.