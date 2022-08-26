Many kids will have better access to services as Wisconsin accepts Medicaid for teletherapy

Over one third of children throughout the badger state will now have better access to the therapy they need-- all from a tablet or smartphone.

DotCom Therapy, a virtual therapy service provider says it now will be accepting Medicaid to provide behavioral, speech, and occupational therapy services to children.

Wisconsin is the first state to accept Medicaid for online teletherapy services.

The goal is to have patients connected with a therapist as quickly and easily as possible.

"Teletherapy is just like zooming or facetiming, its just an interaction you can have with someone online through video," said Rachel Mack Robinson, Founder and President of DotCom Teletherapy.

They add the service can help break down barriers to accessible healthcare, by bringing one of their 250 therapists, right to you wherever you are.

All services will be fully covered by Badger Care Plus and Medicaid in the state of Wisconsin.

For more information or to enroll for services, click here.