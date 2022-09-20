© 2022 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Health Screenings Seen as Important Factor for Student Success

WXPR | By Mike Moen
Published September 20, 2022 at 4:34 AM CDT
Young boy in a dental surgery
Katarzyna Leszczynsk
/
teeth.org.au
Children ages 5 to 17 miss nearly two million school days in a single year due to dental-health problems, according to the Healthy Schools Campaign.

School students across Wisconsin are still getting settled as the new academic year unfolds. And experts say it's important to get them in for a physical and get their hearing, vision, and teeth checked.

A study from the Urban Institute found almost one in five parents delayed or skipped their children's' preventive visits during the pandemic, so now is the time to catch up.

Dr. Donna O'Shea, national chief medical officer for population health with UnitedHealthcare said some parents don't recognize the importance of regular hearing tests.

"Like vision and dental, early detection of hearing issues is crucial for getting treatment as soon as possible," said O'Shea. "And that's really important because hearing loss can affect a child's ability to develop speech, language and social skills."

O'Shea recommended young people follow the "60-60 rule," which means only using earbuds or headphones for less than 60 minutes at no more than 60% of the player's maximum volume.

The American Optometric Association recommends children get their first comprehensive eye exam before their first birthday, again right before kindergarten, and if no issues are detected, every two years after.

O'Shea reminded parents that the blue-light exposure from screens can affect eye health, and contribute to headaches, dry eyes and neck or shoulder pain.

"Make sure the computer screens are at least 30 inches away, or to make sure that you or your child are taking breaks every 20 minutes from the screens," said O'Shea. "And consider investing in screen protectors or computer monitors that help limit that exposure to blue light."

When it comes to teeth, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report says more than half of children ages six to eight have had a cavity in at least one of their baby teeth - and reminds parents that exams are required upon entry into third grade, and again in seventh grade.

Tags
Health WXPR NewsHealth
Mike Moen
Mike Moen is a radio news reporter with nearly two decades of experience in the field. He has covered much of the upper Midwest, including Minnesota, Illinois, Wisconsin and the Dakotas. Many of his stories have aired nationally, including several public radio programs.
See stories by Mike Moen