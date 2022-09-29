Domestic violence deaths up in 2021

Deaths from domestic violence in Wisconsin increased in the last year, according to "End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin."

In all, 80 people statewide lost their lives, mostly by homicide.

Groups like the Women's Community in Wausau are at the forefront of the conversation.

"We need to work more diligently together to keep people safe," said Jane Graham-Jennings, the Women's Community's executive director.

"This is so senseless that this many people are killed in relationship to one of the places that should be the most sacred, which is our home and our family," she added.

Three victims listed in the report were from Marathon County, and another was from Oneida County, whose case ended up making national headlines, Hannah Miller.

For those that do not survive, many others do, which is why Graham-Jennings wants to make sure survivors' stories are heard and education takes priority.

"What we need is some change in behavior and change in attitude so people who use power and control have an incentive to stop doing that," she said.

Victims are also not confined to one orientation, so if you are in a tough spot, do not hesitate to reach out to someone.

"We all need to stop allowing those conversations and those behaviors and hold people accountable, and we need to support people who are hurting," Graham-Jennings said.

The Women's Community offers a 24/7 hotline where you can remain confidential, which is 715-842-7323.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233.