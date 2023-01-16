Experts find post-holiday virus surge didn't hit Wisconsin as hard as elsewhere

While Wisconsin isn't out of the woods yet, a medical expert with Marshfield Clinic Health System (MCHS) said the area's post-holiday season cases have not been as high as in other states.

According to Katelynn Maguire, Director of Infection Prevention at MCHS, flu cases peaked a week or two ago. The peak for Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) was in November, and COVID-19 cases have held steady rather than spiking like in other states.

"I don't think we saw it as big as other areas may have seen it," Maguire said. "Maybe a little bit because we are still trending downward of that flu peak, we are still seeing pretty high rates, but nothing that was a higher spike or anything like that."

Maguire does encourage mitigation efforts like washing your hands, covering your mouth when coughing, wearing a mask and getting vaccinated.

Wisconsin Department Health Services reported 686 confirmed COVID-19 cases last week.