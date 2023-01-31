As respiratory illness cases decline medical providers still urge people to take precautions

RSV and Flu cases appear to have peaked for the season as the number of reported illnesses continues to decline.

Just before Christmas, the number of flu cases in Wisconsin was approaching 10,000 a week.

Local hospitals and clinics were experiencing long wait times as people with all kinds of respiratory illnesses sought treatment.

That appears to be when cases peaked as the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported fewer than 2,200 flu cases for the week ending on January 7th.

RSV and COVID-19 cases are also down across the state.

It’s a welcome relief for healthcare providers like Dr. Annie Novak, a pediatrician with Forest County Potawatomi Health and Wellness.

“The true surge came in, I would say, September to early December when we were seeing so much RSV, flu, and COVID. But thankfully now, things are starting to decline which is great,” said Dr. Novak.

The surge of cases came much earlier than usual.

Typically flu season ramps up in December, peaks in February, and then declines in March, sometimes lasting into April.

Dr. Novak says with things still disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic it’s hard to say if the early peak will mean a sooner end to flu season.

“It’s hard to predict what’s going to happen. But hopefully, the worst of the surge is over now, and it will just keep declining,” said Dr. Novak.

That being said, Dr. Novak still encourages people to take precautions.

Wash your hands, stay home if you’re sick, and get vaccinated if you’re not already.

“For COVID and influenza, it’s super important to be up to date on those vaccines. Kids can get both of them starting at six months of age. That’s definitely something that decreased the severity of the illness and the risk of hospitalization. I definitely recommend that for all my patients,” said Dr. Novak.

There have been three pediatric deaths in Wisconsin due to influenza this season.

Dr. Novak encourages people to reach out to their healthcare provider if they have questions.

