Embrace advocates for teens experience dating violence, offers resources to find help

Teen dating violence can take on different forms.

Their partner may be hurting them emotionally, physically, sexually, or even financially.

“Taking control of their money. Oftentimes, for teens that already have a job, their partner can take control of all of their finances. Making them pay for everything every time they go out or taking money for their own personal things. Those kinds of things," said Fawn Ackerman, the Domestic Violence Program Coordinator and LGBTQ+ outreach advocate for the Price County Embrace Office.

She says no matter what kind of abuse a teen may be on the receiving end of, changes in character is often the biggest clue that something might be wrong.

“Not liking the things they used to like or being very dependent on their partner. Not being able to make decisions for themselves," said Ackerman. "One big thing that’s considered a warning sign is when they’re often put down, separating them from their friends and family, extreme jealousy and insecurity is really big.”

Ackerman says learning about healthy relationships starts when kids are young by watching the relationships of the adults around them.

She encourages adults to have consistent conversations over time about respecting people’s boundaries and keeping lines of communication open so teens feel comfortable talking about issues that come up.

Only 33% of teens who experience dating violence tell someone.

Ackerman says teendvmonth.org and loveisrespect.org are good resources for education on teen dating violence.

The latter has one of Ackerman’s favorite ways of defining a healthy relationship.

“Your relationship may be sexual, though it does not have to be, or not. It can be serious or casual. It can be gay or straight. Monogamous or open, short term or long term. No matter what your relationship looks like communication, trust, honesty, and equality are some key elements to a healthy relationship," said Ackerman.

Embrace is also a resource for anyone who may be experiencing dating or domestic violence.

You can call 1-800-924-0556 to talk with an advocate 24/7 or text 715-532-6976.

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.

Embrace is encouraging people to wear orange Tuesday, February 7 to help raise awareness and show support. You can share your photos on social media with hashtags #BeAboutIt

#TDVAM2023 #embracewi.