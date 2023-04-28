Aspirus Health to no longer require masks in most situations starting in May

Patients, visitors, and staff will no longer be required to wear masks in most situations across all Aspirus Health facilities.

The change goes into effect Monday.

Masks will be made available for any patients and visitors who choose to wear them.

Masks will also continue to be worn by Aspirus staff as part of normal practice during procedures and other patient care as indicated by standard policies and procedures.

As the COVID-19 Public Health emergency expires there will also be some other changes at Aspirus.

The number of patient visitors will no longer be restricted unless it’s necessary for patient care or safety.

Patients will also no longer be required to test for COVID before hospital admission if they have no COVID symptoms.

People with active symptoms of respiratory illness are encouraged to stay home unless they are seeking care.

Marshfield Clinic ended its mask requirement earlier this month.