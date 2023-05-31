Gogebic Range Health Foundation grants nearly $1 million over five years to build healthy communities

The Gogebic Range Health Foundation has distributed nearly $1 million in grants to organizations in Iron County, WI and Gogebic County, MI.

Its goal is to create healthy communities through the built environment.

In the five years it’s been operating as a grant-making organization, The Gogebic Range Health Foundation has supported projects like extending the Iron Belle Trail, the Curry Neighborhood Trail project, and the Meet Up and Eat Up summer food program.

“We know from research that communities that have these sorts of amenities or infrastructure have better health outcomes overall. We’ve kind of focused on that because it has a really big impact in the community, and it has a long-term effect on people’s health,” said Andrea Bergman, the foundation’s Executive Director.

The foundation is hosting the Gogebic Range Ride and Run or GRRR this Sunday to help further its mission.

There will be bike rides, runs, and walks followed by a cookout.

“[It’s] a great opportunity for us to connect with the community and our partners and our donors in a way that aligns with the mission of the organization of being a healthy community,” said Bergman.

Iron County 4H and the Iron Belle Wheelers will also have mobility equipment to showcase and use during the event.

“We just want to be able to show people that there’s access to recreation and the importance of being outdoors for physical health and mental health,” said Bergman.

There will be raffles and silent auction items to help raise money for the foundation.

All the money stays in the communities.

The event is Sunday at Ironwood Historic Deport Park starting at 1:00 p.m.

You can learn more and register for events here.