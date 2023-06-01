Summertime means an increase in emergency room visits. Some basic safety precautions can help you avoid it.

Emergency rooms in the Northwoods almost always see an increase in visits during the summer months.

This past weekend was no exception.

“This past Memorial Day weekend we definitely saw an uptick in cases. I know we quickly went through a lot of our suture sets. I think I had 20 suture sets stashed around the department and by Saturday they were already looking for new ones because we already went through all of them," said Dan Arndorfer. He’s the nursing supervisor at the Aspirus Rhinelander Emergency Department.

He says they see anywhere from 40 to 70-plus patients a day in the emergency room.

“Weather changes can wreak havoc on people with heart conditions, respiratory conditions, and heart failures, stuff like that," said Arndorfer. "Unfortunately, as the weather gets humid, hot, stuff like that we will see an increase in respiratory issues, cardiac issues, and everything that goes along with that.”

Injuries are another big reason people need urgent or emergency care.

This weekend for example was a lot of cuts from trailers and putting in docks.

ATV/UTV accidents, bad reactions to bug bites, burns from fireworks and bonfires, and dehydration are all very common in the Aspirus Rhinelander Emergency Department.

Arndorfer urges people to take safety precautions to avoid injuries.

It’s usually simple things that can help you avoid a visit to the emergency room like wearing sunscreen and bug spray, putting on a helmet, and Arndorfer’s biggest one: drink water.

“I know this is Wisconsin. I do apologize for the hardy Wisconsin fans here, but beer and alcohol do not count as water despite the fact that it’s the first ingredient. Alcohol will actually dehydrate you," said Arndorfer. "When you’re outside, and your active outside, make sure you are drinking plenty of water and supplementing with occasional Gatorade or Powerade or a drink like that. Water is your best friend.”

While avoiding injury is always best, Arndorfer says people shouldn't wait to seek to care if they're hurt or something feels off.

“The biggest mistakes, unfortunately, we see in people, especially in things like chest pain and signs of stroke, is people wait. Unfortunately, some illnesses, especially when you’re talking chest pain and stroke, the more you wait, the more the damage is permanent and not much we can do about it.”

Arndorfer asks people to be patient while waiting for emergency care. Sometimes wait times are longer than they like, but he says they’re working to get to every as quickly as possible.

The Aspirus Rhinelander Hospital has a combined emergency department and urgent care clinic.

Urgent care is open Monday - Friday: 7:30am - 7:00pm and Saturday: 9:00am - 12:00pm.

The emergency department is open 24/7.