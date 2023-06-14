Aspirus encourages men to make health a priority during Men’s Health Month

On average, men have a shorter life expectancy and are more prone to conditions such as cardiovascular diseases and certain cancers, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

During Men’s Health Month, Aspirus is encouraging men to make their health a priority.

Men are historically less like than women to get routine physical exams and screenings.

“It’s really important for men to do preventative health visits to make sure that we catch things before they manifest into something more problemsome. Things like just over all cancer screenings, checking blood just to make sure there is nothing stewing inside of there Those are things that you feel fine but otherwise could have a huge implication for your health in the future,” said Charles Hayes, DO, Aspirus Family Medicine Resident.

Hayes says eating healthy and staying active are the best ways to prevent serious problems like type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

He says even starting simply by adding more vegetables to your diet can make a big difference.

“More leafy vegetables. The things kids typically don’t like to eat are probably the things you should have a lot more of. Whether it’s broccoli, carrots, lower sugar-containing, high fiber vegetables,” said Hayes.

Aspirus offers the following tips for taking charge of your health, with help from the CDC and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS):