People urged to limit time outdoors as Canadian wildfire smoke worsens air quality in Wisconsin this week

Many people in the Northwoods woke up to the smell of smoke Monday morning.

It led to calls to local dispatch with concerns about a local fire.

The smoke is coming from large wildfires in Canada.

As of 8:30 Monday morning, all the air quality monitors in the region are showing “Unhealthy” air.

It prompted the Wisconsin DNR to issue an air quality alert.

“We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed,” the DNR said in a statement.

The Air Quality Index is expected to range from Unhealthy to Very Unhealthy.

People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

The heaviest surface smoke is expected to impact the eastern half of the state, with noon Tuesday through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of the heaviest impact.

You can view air quality monitors here.