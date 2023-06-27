Lincoln County Health Department warns of possible Blue-Green algae blooms

The Lincoln County Health Department cautions Blue-Green Algae can appear this time of year and can be harmful to humans and pets when swallowed.

Blue-green algae is not true algae, it’s actually a bacteria.

Mike Mandli, Environmental Health Specialist for Lincoln County Health Department, says the risk for blue green algae increases after heavy rain, causing agricultural and residential fertilizers to run off into waterways.

That combined with a little wind, warm temperatures and sunlight can create ideal conditions for blue green algae to grow.

If it looks like split-pea soup it is important to stay out.

These conditions typically occur in Lincoln County during mid-June through mid-September.

Blue-green algae’s color is often described as pea soup or spilled green paint, however it can also be other colors including white, red or brown.

It can be difficult to tell whether an algae bloom is dangerous or not, so is best to treat all algae as dangerous and when in doubt—stay out!

Pets are especially susceptible to blue-green algae because they can’t tell if water is unsafe.

Because of their relatively small size, animals do not need to swallow very much contaminated water to become ill.

If you think your pet may have come into contact with any blue-green algae, rinse them off right away, do not let them lick the algae off and contact a veterinarian right away.