Marshfield Medical Center Minocqua opens hospital expansion

Marshfield Clinic’s latest expansion to its Minocqua hospital is now open.

The 45,000-square-foot expansion has been years in the making.

Marshfield Medical Center Minocqua now features improved emergency and urgent care, a larger pharmacy, and expanded respiratory and cardiology services.

One of the biggest changes is the new hospital wing that increases inpatient rooms from 19 to 31, with room for future expansions if needed.

Dr. Michael Schaars is an emergency medicine physician and interim Vice President of Medical Affairs for Marshfield Medical Center Minocqua and Park Falls.

He says those beds are needed.

“The number of inpatients is still remaining quite high despite very little COVID activity. It would have been nice to have additional beds in these last several years, but none the less, even with COVID dying out, we are still generally full all the time,” said Schaars.

This was the second and final stage of Marshfield’s expansion project.

Schaars says this expansion will help medical providers better serve the community.

“One of the things we’ve consistently said throughout our last 5 to 8 years of planning and building for this is we will support the needs of the community. So if anytime in the future, there is increased demand, increased needs we will be able to meet those needs,” he said.

One of the biggest changes for patients is urgent care now shares an entrance with the emergency department on the opposite side of the hospital.