Animal bites a concern during busy summer season in the Northwoods

Summer is the perfect time to spend time in nature, unfortunately, that can lead to more run-ins with wildlife. Just since May, there have been over 30 animal bite investigations in Oneida County alone.

Mark Naniot, the director of rehabilitation at Wild Instincts, said, "People want to get a selfie. They want to get a picture with this particular animal, not realizing how dangerous it is."

If you find a sick or injured animal on the ground, officials say don't try to pick it up, because that's how most of these incidents happen in the first place, just pick up the phone, and call your local wildlife refuge.

Another concern that comes with animal bites is rabies, a neurological disease spread between mammals and humans that is fatal if not treated quickly.

Robbie Deede, the community health specialist with the Oneida County Health Department, said, "Which is part of the reason why we so aggressively monitor this. Additionally, earlier this month, Shawano County reported that a bat had tested positive for rabies."

Thankfully, due to Wisconsin's cold climate, rabies isn't as big of an issue as it is in warmer states. Deede said that you can take steps to avoid it by keeping your pets up to date on rabies shots, teaching your kids not to approach unfamiliar animals, and if you are bitten, head to the ER immediately.