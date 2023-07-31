© 2023 WXPR
Health

$35-million grant to help with Alzheimer's disease research in Wisconsin

WXPR | By WAOW Television
Published July 31, 2023 at 6:41 AM CDT
Alzheimer's disease causes atrophy of brain tissue. The discovery that lymph vessels near the brain's surface help remove waste suggests glitches in the lymph system might be involved in Alzheimer's and a variety of other brain diseases.

A team of researchers in Wisconsin hopes to end Alzheimer's disease, once and for all.

Their efforts have received a boost in the form of a $35 million grant from a national organization.

The Wisconsin Registry for Alzheimer's Prevention (WRAP) study was gifted the possibly life-changing grant from the National Institute of Health for a five-year period.

The money will be used to expand recruitment efforts in Latino and African-American communities who are under-represented in research for diseases.

Experts say representation in their studies is critical to understand the disease, and the money is a step in the right direction.

Dr. Sterling Johnson of UW-Madison believes the grant can significantly help research.

"We are offering hope to our communities and to the world about how this disease evolves and we're offering an opportunity to intervene," he said. "That is where I think we can make the biggest impact as a society."

The study began back in 2001, making it one of the largest and longest studies in the world.

Researchers say they've found indicators of Alzheimer's in the brain of people up to 10 years before they've showed any symptoms.

Because of that, Dr. Johnson says they think it's possible to catch the disease in the early stages.

