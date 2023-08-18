Oneida County health officials warn of rising COVID-19 levels

Health officials in Oneida County say they’re seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The county health department says they are also seeing an increase statewide in surveillance systems such as wastewater.

Individuals who have COVID-19 can shed the virus in their feces, even if they do not have symptoms.

Health officials say are monitoring this to better understand how prevalent COVID-19 is and act quickly if it is spreading in a community.

Symptoms of COVID-19 vary greatly from case to case.

They may include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body ache, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.

These are precautions you can take to reduce your risk of getting COVID-19, especially if you are an older adult or immunocompromised.

