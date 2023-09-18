Suicide and mental health awareness walk draws hundreds in Wausau

Over 200 people gathered for the 15th annual Walk for Suicide & Mental Health Awareness.

The event created to break the stigma around mental health and to make people aware of mental health services.

One of the founders Faye Bileddo states how important events like this are to the community.

"There is a need because suicide seems to be an issue in this community and I think people need somewhere to go to find out they're not alone and that helps," said Bileddo.

The event was open to anyone in the community that registered for the event. One of those being the Blume family that lost their son Casey Blume to suicide 17 years ago.

Now they continue to work in his memory to prevent suicide through the Casey Blume Memorial Foundation.

"I think everyone is touched by suicide at some point they know someone they have a relative it just hits everyone," said Mother, Ruth Blume.

The family of News 9s Neena Pacholke participated in the walk to show their support of the event.

"Every life matters everyone matters doesn't matter how rich or how poor who you are where you come from everyone has a purpose here and we want to make sure we support that," said her father, Aaron Pacholke.

The walk consisted of a two-mile lap around Marathon Park along with silent auctions, raffles, live music and resources for those who may need help.

All funds raised at the walk go directly to suicide prevention and mental health efforts in Marathon County.