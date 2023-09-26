Health coverage experts: Sidestep intimidation, prepare to enroll

The fall season is here, meaning many Wisconsinites will soon make decisions about their health coverage. Experts say early preparation with trusted voices can help overcome any fears.

The enrollment period starts November 1 for Wisconsin's health insurance marketplace tied to the Affordable Care Act.

For employer-sponsored coverage, it's typically between September and December. And for Medicare, annual enrollment runs from October 15 through December 7.

Allison Espeseth is the director of Covering Wisconsin, which has navigators who provide unbiased information for free on a lot of these topics. They can also calm nerves about assumptions that all insurance is too expensive.

"There are always new plans coming on the marketplace," said Espeseth, "and especially Wisconsin has a really robust number of plans available."

She also noted that 90% of people who turn to the marketplace for private coverage get financial assistance to help cover their premiums.

If you currently have insurance, she said navigators can also help with errors, such as being billed incorrectly for certain care.

More information also can be found at WisCovered.com.

Dr. Rhonda Randall, chief medical officer for UnitedHealthcare, said comparing plans and taking time to learn the basic insurance vocabulary - like deductibles, copays, co-insurance, premiums, and more - are critical for understanding your benefits.

"We have a tool called 'Just Plain Clear,'" said Randall. "It's a glossary you can find online, and for our Medicare Advantage members, a companion called 'Medicare Made Clear.' "

For people without employer-sponsored insurance, predicting income can be difficult for the year ahead.

So, if you're a seasonal worker or an independent contractor, make an effort to estimate your income based on this year's invoices or pay stubs, and to use any help available to get you through the complicated process of choosing health coverage.