COVID-19 not yet fallen into seasonal pattern

COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Wisconsin along with flu and RSV cases.

Throughout the year, COVID case numbers have been on a bit of a rollercoaster, according to state wastewater monitoring data.

Cases peaked at the end of last year before dipping a bit in February and rising again in March.

Cases remained low throughout the summer, then we saw a peak in September.

During the height of the pandemic, many researchers and health professionals speculated COVID-19 would become a seasonal illness like the flu.

Tom Haupt with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services says it looks like it’s going that way, but it’s still too early to say for certain.

“Every indication looks like it's going to be a seasonal type of thing that's not going to be going away,” said Haupt.

Haupt stressed that’s its be less than four years since the pandemic started and that health officials are still monitoring COVID-19 to see if it’s becoming seasonal.

“We're asking ourselves that same question. And right now, we just don't know for sure what's going to be happening with it as far as any kind of seasonality for COVID-19,” said Haupt.

Haupt recommends everyone stay up to date on their vaccinations to help prevent severe illness.

Vaccines are available for COVID-19 and the flu.

DHS also recommends pregnant people, people older than 60, and parents of children under 19 months talk to their healthcare provider about the RSV vaccine.

