Puffy coats may prevent kids from being strapped in tight enough in car seats

Puffy coats may keep kids warm, but they may cause problems for kids in car seats.

Aspirus Health Family Medicine Physician Jamie Oswald says the coats can make it hard to strap your child in properly.

“Puffy coats, while they look like they are going to be really warm and keep your child safe in that regard, put a lot of space in between your child and the car seat straps, so that if you think that you’re sinching down those car seat straps, there’s actually this big gap where the puffy coat is sitting. It causes the potential for the child to slide around in the car seat in the event of a car accident” said Dr. Oswald.

To ensure both warmth and safety during cold weather, Dr. Oswald recommends alternatives to puffy coats in car seats.

“You can still have a lighter sweater over a top layer type thing, as long as it’s that thinner material. Then get them strapped into the car seat like usual and put a nice warm blanket on them. Hats, boots gloves are still plenty safe, so you can use all those extra layers as well.”

Aspirus Health recommends Safe Kids Wisconin's simple coat check to ensure the security of the car seat. After strapping the child into the car seat with the coat on, parents can remove the child without adjusting the straps, take off the coat, and place the child back in the seat. Dr. Oswald says, “If the straps still fit snugly, the layer is safe. But if the straps become significantly looser, the layer is too thick and poses a risk.”

By adopting alternative clothing options and following safety measures, parents can ensure their little ones are snugly secured, protected from both the cold weather and the unexpected dangers of puffy coats in car seats. For more information on passenger safety, visit www.aspirus.org/passenger-safety.